Fog engulfs North India, visibility reduces to zero in Bhatinda, Agra

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Visibility across North India was reduced to concerning levels on Tuesday as fog engulfed the entire region. While areas like Bhatinda in Punjab witnessed zero visibility, the national capital also witnessed low visibility of only 50 metres at Palam, according to the India Meteorological department.

In areas like Patiala and Amritsar, visibility of 200 metres and 500 metres was witnessed on Tuesday morning while places like Churu and Ajmer in Rajasthan experienced low visibility of a mere 25 and 50 metres respectively, said IMD in a tweet.

However, in areas like Ganganagar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer of Rajasthan, visibility was witnessed at 500 metres.

In the Hissar area of Haryana, visibility was reduced to 50 metres.



In Uttar Pradesh, visibility was reduced to zero in Agra while at Bareilly, it was at 500 metres.

In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior witnessed visibility of zero metres while the visibility at Purnea in Bihar was 500 metres. In Kolkata, too visibility was recorded at just 100 metres while Kaliashahar of Tripura witnessed visibility of mere 50 metres.

Earlier Tuesday, the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport too have issued a fog alert for passengers.

According to the latest alerts, all airport flight operations are presently normal.

The airport has requested passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. (ANI)

