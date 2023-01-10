Foggy conditions to continue in Chandigarh for the next few days: IMD

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 10 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said foggy conditions will continue in Chandigarh for the next few days.

Due to the dry weather, Punjab is witnessing foggy conditions, while severe cold day conditions are prevailing in many areas of Punjab and Haryana.

Such conditions are making things difficult for the residents of Chandigarh. The roads in the city were seen covered in sheets of mist.



Bathinda in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degree Celsius while Bhiwani in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

People braved through a thick fog on Tuesday as dense to extremely dense fog conditions engulfed northern parts of the country, with less than 100 m visibility at 8.30 am in several areas, including Jammu, Patiala, Karnal, while in Delhi's Palam it dipped to zero.

"Less than 100 m visibility at 8.30 am in Punjab's Patiala, Amritsar and Ludhiana, Haryana's Bhiwani and Karnal, Delhi's Palam, UP's Bareilly, Bahraich, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Bihar's Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea," as per IMD.

Amid a severe cold wave prevailing in the entire north Indian belt, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4°C while Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C, till 8:30 am. Visibility in the Palam area was recorded at 50 metres while at Safdarjung, it was 200 metres, as per the data from India Meteorological Department.

As many as 40 flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed because of dense fog, sources informed on Tuesday. (ANI)

