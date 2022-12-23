"Follow Covid appropriate behavior, take booster dose" Karnataka health minister appeals to people

Devanahalli (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): Amid the fresh global surge in the Covid cases by a new coronavirus variant, B.F7, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday appealed to people to take booster doses and take precautionary measures.

"I appeal to the people of Karnataka to take the booster dose at the earliest. People should wear masks, especially in indoor places and maintain social distancing," K Sudhakar said.

The minister further said that Karnataka would follow the guidelines of the Centre that would be issued after the meeting by Union Health Mnister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Union Ministry of Health advised States on December 20 to significantly increase genome sequencing. A high-level meeting was also chaired by Union Health Minister on December 21 to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19.



However, the ministry earlier today claimed that the positivity rate is declining week-by-week with only 0.14 per cent positivity in the week ending on December 22.

On Thursday Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review status and preparedness and guided on Cautions against Complacency, advised maintaining Strict Vigil and emphasized the need for strengthened Surveillance with a focus on Genome Sequencing and increased Testing.

During the high-level meeting, States were advised to ensure the Operational readiness of Hospital Infrastructure, and adherence to Covid appropriate Behavior including Wearing Of Masks.

The Union Health Ministry has also appealed for Precaution Dose Vaccination, especially for Elderly and Vulnerable Population Groups.

According to officials, Travel guidelines have been revised and issued. 2% Random Screening of International Passengers to be re-initiated from Saturday, December 24, the random screening charges will be charged to the passengers. (ANI)

