Follow existing guidelines: Indian Army cautions personnel against giving identity on social media

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday cautioned its personnel against giving their identity on social media and advised them to follow existing guidelines.

"It has been noticed that serving Indian Army personnel are creating/sharing videos on social media giving their identity, also in uniform. All personnel are advised to follow existing guidelines and refrain from such activities," read the Indian Army advisory.

Last September too, the Army had requested its officials to follow the guidelines strictly while using social media accounts after the government and security agencies took action against the fake accounts running in the names of serving and retired personnel.

"There have been increased attacks on accounts of serving and retired Army persons. I would request Army officials to follow guidelines and not put details or pictures which can help the adversary," the official spokesperson of the Army had said. (ANI)

