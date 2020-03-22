Follow government advisories to fight COVID-19: Punjab Health Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu on Sunday appealed to all citizens to follow government advisories in order to fight coronavirus successfully.

The minister also assured the people that during the lockdown, there will be a regular supply of all essential commodities.

The statement by the minister came soon after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

Till now, a total of 14 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. India so far has 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday. (ANI)

