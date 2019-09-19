Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking at annual conference of chief secretaries on Wednesday.
Follow spirit of Modi govt, emulate best practices: Jitendra Singh advices bureaucrats

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday appealed chief secretaries and principal secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) to follow the spirit of Narendra Modi government and emulate the best practices adopted by the Centre.
Addressing the annual conference of chief secretaries, Singh assured full cooperation and coordination from the Centre to state governments for ensuring speedy and transparent administration to the people of the country.
"Such conferences help to provide a platform for deliberations to the states and central government. We are an evolving democracy and mechanisms need to be put in place to ensure that rules are complied with," he said.
Singh, the Minister of State in Prime Minister's office said that the transition of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to the Union Territories will be smooth and the cadre is no issue in this transition.

"Any arrangement or mechanism which evolves will be in the best interest of all the stakeholders," the Union Minister said.
The annual conference aimed to deliberate upon the issues relating to personnel management of All India Service officers.
The conference was organised to have greater coordination between the states and the Central government in matters related to administration and governance.
Various issues related to personnel management, training and other service matters related to All India Services were discussed during the conference, according to an official statement.
Singh said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various initiatives to provide a conducive working atmosphere to the officers with an aim to enable them to provide citizen-centric governance that is responsive to the needs and concerns of all stakeholders.
The Minister said that the nature of Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence has been entirely changed in recent years.
"Now the civil servants are being rewarded for implementation of flagship programmes of the government, with a large number of participation by the district collectors," he said.
Emphasising on providing corruption-free government, the Minister said that the government has zero-tolerance towards corruption and non-performance but at the same time, it is committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to the honest and sincere officers.
Singh further talked about the government's efforts in providing opportunities to youth.
"The government has made efforts for an inclusive administration demonstrated by the introduction of reservation of EWS category. The youth comprise 70 per cent of the country's population and the government is committed to providing them with all avenues of development.
"The government's decision to post young IAS officers as assistant secretaries in the central ministries would enable them to implement the flagship schemes at the ground level," he added.
Singh said that the retired employees are an asset for the nation and a mechanism should be developed to utilise their potential in the best possible manner. (ANI)

