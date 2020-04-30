Follow-up patients can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations, says AIIMS

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday announced that follow-up patients of the hospital can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations by calling the number +9115444155.

"The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations by calling the number +9115444155. After verification of the UHID number, an appointment will be scheduled. A message to this effect will be sent to the patients through an SMS after booking an appointment," a press statement from AIIMS reads.

The statement further reads that the patients will be able to update their registered mobile numbers while booking the appointment.

"This facility of booking appointment will be available from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm on all working days i,e, from Monday to Saturday. On the day of their appointment, the patients will receive a phone call from the concerned department on their registered phone/mobile number, during the regular OPD/clinic times," according to the statement.

This arrangement will be operational during the lockdown period due to COVID-19 and as long as the regular OPDs/Clinics remain closed the statement informed.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

