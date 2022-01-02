Followed by recent organizational changes in WB BJP, Nadda to visit state on Jan 9 to strengthen party: Soumitra Khan

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Days after West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underwent major organizational changes, party MP Soumitra Khan on Sunday informed that party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit the state on January 9 to strengthen and guide state party leaders.

Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is destroying democracy in the state, Khan asserted that BJP will make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again.

Speaking to ANI here today, the BJP MP said, "JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the state. This visit is considered important to strengthen and guide party leaders. West Bengal BJP has made a big organizational change in which many new and young faces have been given an opportunity."

He further said, "BJP will make our West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again. BJP will put an end to the manner in which state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is destroying democracy in the state."

This visit holds importance as Municipal corporation elections in Bidhan Nagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri are slated to be held on January 22, 2022.

"Nadda will meet all his organizations from District President to zonal President. In this meeting, all the office bearers of the West Bengal organization, Vice President General Secretary, will be present," said Khan.



Of the four, Asansol is the largest municipal corporation with 106 seats, followed by Siliguri with 47, Chandannagar with 33 and Bidhannagar with 41 wards.

Soumitra further informed that the top leaders of the party have decided that the age limit to become the president of Yuva Morcha is below 35 years.

"On the other hand, the maximum age limit for Mandal President is 45 years. The purpose is to give priority to the youth. Under this, the age limit has been fixed at the organizational level," added the BJP MP.

He further added, "There is no employment for the youths and teachers. There are no vacancies. We are in opposition in West Bengal and we will fight as an Opposition, as West Bengal is going backwards, we will try to bring it forward."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged as the largest party in the recently-concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, gaining victory in 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body.

BJP emerged as the second-largest party in the polls, winning in only three wards. Left and Indian National Congress (INC) won two wards each while others registered wins in three wards.

There are seven municipal corporations in West Bengal namely Asansol Municipal Corporation, Bidhan Nagar Municipal Corporation, Chandannagar Municipal Corporation, Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

