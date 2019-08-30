Following forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pak, Punjab CM urges Imran Khan to take strict action

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded strict action against those involved in the abduction and forcible conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan.

"Expressing shock over the reported incident, Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded firm action against those involved in the abduction and forcible conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan to Islam. He has sought the immediate intervention of both the Pakistan and Indian Government in the matter," the Chief Minister office said in a statement.

Jagjit Kaur, 19, who was missing for a number of days, had surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man.

Daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.

Amarinder has called upon Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take stern action against the culprits and has also urged Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take up the issue with his counterpart in Islamabad immediately.

He said those responsible for the crime should not be allowed to get away. "Religion is a personal matter and forcible conversion of this kind had no place in any society," he asserted.

The family of Jagjit Kaur has said that they will self immolate in front of the Punjab governor's house if the woman was not released.

They have also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa to ensure their daughter's safe return.

Sikh community members in Pakistan have condemned the incident and held a meeting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. (ANI)