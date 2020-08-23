Following ISIS operative's arrest, ATS conducts raids in Balrampur

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad carried out raids at several areas in Balrampur on Sunday following the arrest of alleged ISIS operative Abu Yusuf.

Earlier today, a huge amount of explosives, including explosive jacket, were recovered from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

The jacket was allegedly prepared for a fidayeen attack, they added.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested one Abu Yusuf with two pressure cooker-based IEDs after a brief exchange of fire and averted a major terror strike in the national capital, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh sounded a high alert on Saturday following the arrest of Yusuf.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohd Mustakim Khan (36) aka Abu Yusuf Khan aka Yusuf Khan, a resident of village Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi, Utraula in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

