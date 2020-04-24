Following on his seven-point plan during COVID-19 lockdown, PM Modi calls senior party leaders to enquire about their health

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a special effort to keep himself updated with the health of his senior colleagues in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in tune with his reminder to the people on April 14 to take special care of senior citizens in their homes.

The Prime Minister is understood to be calling several of his senior colleagues to check their health and ensure that they are not facing any trouble during the nationwide lockdown.

And one such person whom the Prime Minister called today morning was two times former MLA from Delhi -- O P Babbar.

"The call came at around 8:30 am. He said that he was sitting today and it occurred to him to call the people who have taught him and whose hands he held and travelled this far, and enquired about my health. He also asked about my family. He was sounding so humble. It felt so nice," said 85 years old Babbar.

During the calls, Prime Minister Modi is learnt to have also engaged in talks that included him reminiscing about the time he spent with these senior leaders

Babbar spoke about how he keeps himself engaged by ensuring distribution of ration kits to the needy.

"I said I am a Swayamsevak and am using all I have learnt from the Sangh to help the people. The PM said that we all have learnt from the Sangh and that he too is a Swayamsevak observing lockdown in the interest of the nation. It was great to hear from him," added Babbar.

Prime Minister Modi also called the late former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana's wife. "Thank you PM Narendra Modi ji, you took out time from your busy schedule by calling the BJP family members asking about their well being. When you called my mother, she became emotional. This is why the country is proud of you because you constantly worry about others," tweeted Harish Khurana, son of the late CM in Hindi.

The Prime Minister then made a call to the former Governor of Gujarat OP Kohli, asking him how he is spending time and that Kohli should write. Kohli told him that he is still in touch with his friends in Gujarat.

Speaking to ANI, Kohli said that it felt good when the PM called him to inquire about his health and about his family's wellbeing.

"He asked me how I am spending time and asked me to write more. I told him that I am still in touch with my friends in Gujarat," said Kohli.

