Following reports of terrorists intrusion in Tamil Nadu, police in Chittoor put on high alert

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Amid reports of terrorist intrusion in Tamil Nadu, the police forces in Chittoor district have been put on high alert.

The Chittoor police have intensified search operations in Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu bordering areas like Nagari, Chittoor, Palamaneru, Kuppam, etc. Moreover, security has been beefed up by the police at various famous pilgrim centres like Tirumala, Srikalahasti, and Kanipakam.

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday.

The police have also alerted people and urged them to inform if suspicious any activity is observed in the area.

On Friday, security was beefed up in Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states after intelligence report warned that six terrorists have infiltrated Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, a general red alert has been sounded in the state.

The police have deployed 10 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) at strategic locations as a precautionary measure. And almost 2,000 police personnel have been deployed for securing the city. (ANI)

