Following SC recommendation, Centre elevates 9 Judicial officers as Additional Judge for Calcutta HC

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice has cleared the names of nine Judicial offices and elevated them to the post of Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 25th July approved the proposal for the elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Calcutta High Court

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause 1 of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has appointed following Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court," read the official notification.

Among the ones appointed are Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Roy, and Md. Shabbar Rashidi. (ANI)