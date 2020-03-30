Food centre for migrant workers at Delhi municipal school

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A municipal corporation school located in Sewa Nagar East was sanitised on Monday as a food centre will be set up here for migrant workers in the city.

This comes in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown leading to hurried migration of migrant workers back to their villages in native states.

Speaking to ANI, Jai Shiv Kumar Sagar, field worker said, "Today we have come to SDMC-run school in Sewa Nagar East, to sanitize it. We are sanitising other areas as well like quarantine centres through our power spray tanker. We are also sanitising the streets."

"We are using sodium hypochlorite to sanitise this school, which is very effective. As there has been a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, sanitisation is of utmost importance over here," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday termed the gathering of migrant workers as 'dangerous' and requested them to stay back, stating that his government is working tirelessly to provide them with all basic facilities during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Appealing to migrant workers to stay back in Delhi, Kejriwal said: "Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day. We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food and water."

Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus Terminal witnessed a sea of people on Saturday with migrants and daily wagers making serpentine queues to get a ride home.

Many groups have also attempted to walk back to their villages.

The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousands dead globally.

With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

