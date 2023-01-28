Food delivery boy attacked by 2 drunken men in Vellore, one detained

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): Two persons, in an inebriated state, beat up an online food delivery boy on Thursday night, police said, adding that incident took place in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

The police informed that they have taken one person into custody for questioning.

According to the police, the delivery agent, identified as 22-year-old Thirumalai Vaasan, was returning after delivering an order on Thursday night in the Vadakumedu area of Katpaadi when two men, in an inebriated state, rammed their bike into his two-wheeler.

As Vaasan objected to being rammed, the accused duo, in a drunken state, attacked him, the police said, adding that the entire incident video-recroded by locals nearby.

The accused persons were identified as Parthiban and Tanikachalam, police said.



A critically injured Vaasan was admitted to Vellore General Hospital, the police informed further.

"Parthiban was taken into custody for questioning and further investigation is underway," said an officer of Vellore Police.

The parents of delivery agent demanded swift action against the accused persons.

In a similar incident in June last year, a delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a customer in Lucknow.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. (ANI)

