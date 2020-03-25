Food delivery executives perform their duties amid Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The food delivery executives in the national capital continue to provide their services to the people amid coronavirus lockdown.

Neka, a food delivery executive, believes they are contributing to the country's efforts in fight against coronavirus by providing food to the people.

"Food is an essential item. It is very important. That's the reason I am on the road and doing my duty. After lockdown food is not available easily to the people, I am happy to serve people," Neka said.

Neka is delivering 15 to 20 orders per day and taking all the precautions as per the government guidelines.

"I am glad I am getting this opportunity to serve them in such crucial time," he added.

Some other food-delivery executives said they are the only bread-earners in their family.

"I am the only one earning in my family. Due to the lockdown, we face many problems in delivering food, many roads are closed. Police also ask questions at every checkpoint, but this is my job," Amit said.

Delhi government had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown effective midnight.

The Delhi government had said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

