Food regulators restrict entities not to use 'FSSAI' name, logo for their website

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The apex food regulator-Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) restricted any entity that they cannot register its website with the domain name comprising the word 'FSSAI' or to use its name and logo.

In a recent investigation made by the food regulator, they have identified about 10 agencies running with the domain name and logo of 'FSSAI' with the service of registration and 'license', etc that they are unauthorized.

Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI said "I appeal to the public to be careful and caution while applying for FSSAI license and registration as food business operator. Only FSSAI's licensing portal should be used for registration/ license application."

In case of need for any help, applicants may approach the Regional Offices of FSSAI or jurisdictional Designated Officer or Food Safety Officer for guidance, details of which are available at www.fssai.gov.in, he said.

"We have also launched a Food Safety Mitra Scheme wherein Digital Mitras are being trained to assist FBOs for online filings related to licensing and registration, at very nominal charges. Details are available at www.fssai.gov.in/mitra and people are encouraged to use the services of food safety mitras," said Agarwal.

In the event anyone intends to avail the services of any such online website for registration/ license as food business operator, it is advisable that background check of such third party should be carried out with regard to authenticity or reliability of its services, informed the official. (ANI)

