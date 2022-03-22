Food vendor in Gujarat makes, sells pizza in earthen pot, following PM Modi's Vocal-for-Local campaign

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 22 (ANI): A food truck vendor in Gujarat's Surat, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' campaign, has started selling pizza in a "Kulhad" (earthen pot).

While speaking to ANI, Chirag Kalwani, the pizza maker, said, "During the COVID-19 lockdown, I heard PM Modi talking about 'vocal for local'. I was already running a food truck and hearing that, I thought of supporting the campaign and came up with this idea of making and selling pizza in a 'Kulhad'. Customers are liking the innovation with pizza."



A customer Ashvi Vakhariya said, "This pizza is very tasty and what makes it unique is that it is kind of healthy as there is no bread used in this. Moreover, it is in a Kulhad which makes it unique."

The 'Kulhad' Pizza has gained popularity in the city, added the pizza maker.

"Kulhad" is a type of earthen pot made from clay by local potters across the country. (ANI)

