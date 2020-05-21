For Alappuzha's island residents, mobile banking kiosks come as respite during COVID-19 lockdown

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], May 21 (ANI): For people living in islands of Alappuzha cut off from the mainland, mobile banking kiosks have come as a huge relief for them as they have facilities to withdraw money during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Such facilities provided by the banks are proving beneficial for the people living in these villages particularly to withdraw pensions and money allotted through various welfare schemes by the government during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Treesa, a resident of Purakkad, Naluchira island in Alappuzha district, said that for all banking purposes they have to travel in a boat and then hire an auto to reach the bank. "Even old people from here to avail the welfare pensions have to travel long. COVID-19 has made things more difficult for us."

"It is really helpful that the officials from banks are coming here to provide banking facilities to us. This is the fourth time they are coming here and we were able to withdraw the money allocated by the government through various beneficial schemes," she added.

Narayanan Naik, Chief Manager, Financial Inclusions, SBI Mavelikara branch, said that the State Bank of India is operating these mobile banking kiosks with banking partners as part of its efforts to provide banking facilities to the rural population.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, we are conducting various camps for assisting people in rural areas who are badly affected due to lack of transport and banking facilities. People in these areas largely depend on agricultural activities. During the lockdown, they were finding it difficult to earn a livelihood," he said.

"Also, they are unable to get whatever benefits the government or other agencies are extending to them. They have to go to the mainland as this a waterlogged area. So our banking correspondents who are operating the kiosks are reaching out to them. They visit the people here and provide banking facilities to them," he added.

Sudhamani who earns a living through the government's national rural employment guarantee scheme said that as the banking facilities are provided to them in the island, she was able to withdraw her money she got for her work.

Vijayamma, another resident, who is a daily wage worker, said, "Since banking officials are coming here we were able to withdraw money for our needs and save whatever little that we spend for transportation." (ANI)

