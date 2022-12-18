For decades Muslim votes are being "chewed like chewing gum": Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that for decades Muslim votes are being "chewed like chewing gum" and "chucked like castaway".

Addressing the "Minorities Rights Day" programme organised by Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission in Lucknow, Naqvi said, "The crook contractors of votes have committed cruel, communal, criminal conspiracy against the minorities to hijack their socio-economic and educational empowerment."

The BJP leader said that India has become the "flagbearer" of inclusive empowerment by crushing the "curse of communalism".

"The Modi-Yogi era has made "Amar, Abdul, Antony" an equal partner of prosperity by lockout and blockade of the 'cartel of communal champions of castes and communities'," he said.

Naqvi said that the "treacherous traders of votes" are responsible for the economic, educational and social backwardness of some sections of the Muslim community.



"The coterie of communalism is dissipated as the Modi Government has ensured the prosperity and dignity of all sections without any discrimination," he said.

He further said that today the time has changed, the environment has changed and the mood of the country has changed.

The 'Modi Magic" has replaced "praxis of polarisation" with "politics of prosperity". Along with majority communities, the minority communities have been benefited equally by the positive atmosphere of "development with trust" in the Governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the BJP leader added.

"Those who say that the development of minorities and the development of the country are separate from each other are doing "criminal fraud" to keep the minorities away from the mainstream of progress. "Fear and fallacy" was created in the name of the Sachar Committee to scare the Muslims. The "sham syndicate of secularism" created confusion through the Committee by claiming that the condition of the Muslims is worse than that of Dalits, tribals and other backward sections. The truth is that the backwardness of Dalits is due to various historical and social reasons, while the poverty of the Muslims is the result of "political deceit" by some political parties," he said.

Naqvi said that a large number of beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of Modi-Yogi and all other BJP Governments belong to minority communities also.

"Minorities are also getting equal benefits from the schemes of electricity, roads, water, health, education, housing, employment, economic and social empowerment. Today, there has been a positive and constructive change in the thinking of minority communities," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad, UP Minorities Commission Chairman Ashfaq Saifi, BJP UP Minority Morcha president Basit Ali and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

