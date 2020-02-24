For Ivanka, Namaste Trump was 'spectacular'

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Captivated by mega 'Namaste Trump' event, President Donald Trump's advisor and daughter Ivanka Trump termed the program at the world largest cricket stadium as 'spectacular'.

On being asked by ANI if she enjoyed the event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed the mammoth gathering, Ivanka said, "Spectacular".

Trump, who is on a two-day visit with his family--First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, received raucous welcome following his arrival at the stadium.

The bonhomie between the two world leaders was displayed once again when Modi hugged Trump at the stadium.

The 'Namaste Trump' event was based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.

He and Prime Minister Modi were treated to a glittering and mesmerising performance by artists, who exhibited the essence of India's diversity.

Trump began his speech by greeting the crowd with 'Namaste' and it was full of praises for India, its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Trump said America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people. "America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," said Trump.

The US President also said that five months ago America welcomed the "great Prime Minister" at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes him at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad.

Trump has left for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. He will arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and will also attend delegation-level talks over defense and trade with Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

