For Sachin Pilot to decide if he wants to join BJP: Satish Poonia

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday said it is for Sachin Pilot to decide if he wants to join the party and such a decision by him will benefit the BJP and the people of the state.

He said Jyotiraditya Scindia had also left the Congress to join the BJP as the party also does not respect its elders.

"It is for Pilot to decide whether he wishes to join our party. However, if he does, it will not only benefit the party but also the people of the state", Poonia told ANI.

He said there were "internal conflicts within the Congress and its government in Rajasthan".

"The foundation of this government is weak. Their dream to stay in power has been destroyed. We had earlier said that there were differences within the Congress and also within the government. The people of the state are unhappy with this government, as it is unable to fulfill their expectations. It is a misfortune for the people that this government is in power," Poonia said .

Asked when the party would demand a floor test, he said the party does not have any such demand now.

"Our first priority is this government must go. Their corruption came to light even during the times of COVID-19. Congress does not have any moral right to stay in power," he said.

Pilot, who did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings for two days following differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was on Tuesday removed as Deputy Chief Minister. Two other ministers considered loyal to him were also removed. (ANI)

