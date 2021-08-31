For second time in 5 days, India administers over 1 cr COVID vaccine doses in single day

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage touched the 65 crore mark on Tuesday with over 1 crore vaccine doses being administered in a single day in the country today, for the second time in five days, informed the Union health ministry.

As per data available on CoWIN portal, as many as 1,08,84,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country today.

"The country has set a new record! PM @NarendraModi's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine campaign broke its previous record of more than 1.09 crore doses and created a new record today. Today, more vaccines have been administered in the country than this and this number is increasing continuously. Congratulations to all the countrymen!" said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Twitter today.

In another tweet, Mandaviya said, "One crore, two times, in five days. Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today. The highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona."

"Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors and the diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat," added Mandaviya in another tweet today. (ANI)