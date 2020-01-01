Forces to become stronger under CDS: Defence experts

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Indian armed forces will become stronger as they will work in a coordinated manner under the newly-created Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) office, a defence expert said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI here, defence expert Ranjit Rai said that the move of creating the post of CDS will boost the morale of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

"India is on the verge of a change where all the three powerful armed forces are going to be under one coordinated head. We waited for this for 50 years," he said.

Calling General Bipin Rawat a lucky man to get a chance to become the first CDS, Rai said: "So far, the services were working separately. Now as they have come together under the CDS, they will be stronger."

Rai said the three forces are undergoing modernisation and have inducted many advanced arms and ammunition in their armoury.

He said that the forces can now advise the government on any matter of security in a united voice.

General Bipin Rawat, who demitted the office of the Army Chief on Tuesday, has been appointed India's first CDS, a post which has been created to bring in synergy and coordination among the forces.

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge as the new Army chief on Tuesday.

PK Sehgal, another defence expert, hailed Generals Rawat and Naravane as "extremely competent" officers.

"Both the Generals are extremely competent and have a very high reputation professionally," he said.

Sehgal also hailed General Naravane for sending a stern message to Pakistan through his comment on preemptive action against sources of terror. (ANI)

