FORDA observes "Black Day" in solidarity with Haryana MBBS students

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Monday observed a black ribbon protest across the country against brutality towards Haryana MBBS students declaring the day as "Black Day".



"As a show of solidarity and unity amongst our fellow colleagues and as a symbol of our denunciation for what has happened, we call for a nationwide observance of a black ribbon protest on the 7th November 2022." reads the letter written by FORDA to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.



The Federation claimed that the heinous act was carried out by the police state government's direction.

"FORDA deprecates this heinous act carried out by the police, on the direction of state government. An unwarranted fee hike in the form of a despicable bond policy followed by police action on innocent doctors who have given their best in all circumstances including the COVID pandemic shows the apathy and weak memory the government has," the letter added.

Condemning the police action against doctors carrying out a peaceful protest against fee hikes in government medical colleges, FORDA called the incident "unethical".

FORDA General Secretary and vice president of RML RDA Dr Sarvesh Pandey said that this act of violence towards doctors is completely unacceptable and unethical.

"We on behalf of RDA RML would like to condemn the act of atrocity done by Haryana Police towards the doctors who were on silent protest against the inhumane bond which has been forcibly applied by the health ministry of Haryana. Hence would like to request the ministry concerned to kindly revert back the bond and to tender an unconditional apology from police for violence against the doctors and we demand strict action to be taken against them. We are protesting black day today under forda," Dr Sarvesh Pandey said.

The Federation further requested the Union Minister to intervene in the matter.

"We request your esteemed office to intervene and revoke any kind of legal action against the doctors and help start a channel for dialogue so that issue is understood and resolved at the earliest." FORDA's letter mentioned. (ANI)