FORDA to continue agitation for expediting NEET-PG 2021 counselling

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday decided to continue their agitation for expediting NEET-PG 2021 Counselling.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting with State RDA Representatives and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In the meeting, Mandaviya assured that he has taken note of their grievances and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will mention the case in the Supreme Court for an early hearing.

He also mentioned that the ministry will get the case regarding NEET-PG 2021 counselling and the case pertaining to Reservation policy to expedite the process.

"Tomorrow is going to be a very crucial day of this ongoing agitation. We need to stay strong and stand united in this fight for Justice," an official statement issued by FORDA said.



The resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital boycotted emergency services along with Out-Patient Department (OPD) in view of the delay in NEET PG Counselling on Monday.

On Sunday, resident doctors of the RML Hospital informed that they have decided to boycott emergency services and OPD service from today due to "repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021".

"To mark our protest against repeated delays and postponements of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, we, the overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation, began our agitation for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling and Admission process, November 27 onwards, in the form of withdrawal from OPD services," FORDA said on Sunday.

"Following the discussion with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw from our all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions from December 6," it added.

Previously, Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

