Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 20.80 lakh seized by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Champhai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Assam Rifle seized a huge quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 20.80 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday.

The operation was conducted by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department.

"Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles, on September 23, in a joint operation with Customs Department, recovered 16 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth of Rs 20.80 Lakhs from Ruantlang Village, Champhai District, Mizoram," the Assam Rifles tweeted.



The Assam rifles had also recovered 240 bags of areca nuts worth Rs 46,79,200 in Mizoram's Champhai district.

As per a press release of the Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department of Champhai, based on specific information.

"Approximate cost of the recovered Areca Nuts is Rs 46,79,200. As the Customs Department, Champhai seized the contraband items on 22 Sep 2021 for further legal proceedings," the release read.

Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said. (ANI)

