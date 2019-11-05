West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh addressing at a 'Gopa Ashtami' programme in Burdwan on Monday
West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh addressing at a 'Gopa Ashtami' programme in Burdwan on Monday

Foreign cows are 'aunties', Indian cows have gold in their milk: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:14 IST

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday claimed that cows in the country produce milk which has gold in it and also added that foreign breeds are not "our gaumata" but "aunties".
"The country's own breed of cows have a special characteristic. There is gold mixed in its milk and that is why the colour of their milk is golden. There is a 'nari' (blood vessel) that helps produce gold with the help of sunlight. So, we have to keep those (local) cows. If we drink 'desi' cow milk, we will become healthy and can prevent diseases," he said at a 'Gopa Ashtami' programme here.
"The breeds of cows that we bring from abroad are not cows. They are a kind of 'janwar' (beast). These foreign breeds don't sound like cows. Those are not our gaumata, but our aunties. It is not good for the country if we worship such aunties," he said.
The BJP leader asserted that cow is "our mother" and threatened of action against those who "misbehave" with the animal.
"Cow is our mother. We stay alive by consuming cow milk. So, if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India, killing cows and consuming beef is a crime," he said.
Ghosh courted controversy when he attacked "few intellectuals" for having beef on roads and asked them to consume 'dog meat' at their homes.
"Few intellectuals eat beef on roads. I tell them to eat dog meat too. Their health will be fine..., but why on roads? Eat at your home," he said.
This is not the first time that Ghosh made controversial remarks on various issues.
In September, Ghosh had claimed that "bribe" worth Rs 2 lakh was being offered to prove people were committing suicides in West Bengal due to National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Earlier this year, a case was registered against the West Bengal BJP chief for reportedly asking his party workers to beat up their TMC counterparts and police. He made the purported comment in connection to the recent clashes between TMC and BJP party workers in the state. (ANI)

