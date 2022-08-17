Foreign currencies worth over Rs 27.50 lakhs seized at IGIA, two passenger arrested

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Delhi Air Customs on Tuesday recovered $19,200 and EUR15,700, collectively worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx. at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from two passengers.

The Air Custom said that the accused are Indian nationals and they have been arrested. Later, they were sent to police custody.

It has been reported that the accused were departing from Delhi for Bangkok via Mumbai.



The Custom said that they recovered the foreign currencies from the bangles boxes which the accused were carrying.

On examination of their baggage, the money was recovered which is worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx. Both accused have been arrested and are being interrogated," said the Air Custom.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

