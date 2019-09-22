Foreign currency worth Rs 71 lakh seized from passenger at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated foreign currency worth approximately Rs 71 lakh from a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, here on Saturday night.

The currency was seized from the passenger's hand baggage during the pre-embarkation security check at the international security hold area of Terminal 2.

The Indian passenger, later identified as Ativ Paresh Mehta, was bound for Hong Kong by a Cathay Pacific flight.

During the interrogation, the passenger could not produce any valid document. The case has been handed over to Customs officials for further investigation. (ANI)

