Foreign delegates participating in Think-20 praise India's mantra 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' for G-20

By Vishal Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): The delegates who arrived to participate in Think 20 under G-20 meeting here at Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, praised the mantra of G-20 under Indian presidency 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

A delegate, Oluseun Ishola, who has come from Nigeria, told ANI, "It's a great opportunity for us to come here and learn a lot from experiences of India. We learnt a lot from the speeches that we have heard this morning (On Monday). We have learnt a lot from India. I think we have a lot of prospects and we have a lot of things that we can do together."

Talking about the mantra he said, "I think we have to move a way to the model that we all are a family. We have to begin and to embrace as one. Like the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the earth is for everybody, so we need to move a way from this classification. We know that there is lot of distinction and we have to give up that this is mine this is mine. I have learnt this morning to see everybody as a one, same member of the same family."

Throwing lights on his experience in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "I am so excited to be here, I have been here in India in 2020 for the first time and three years later I am here again. It's such a great opportunity. The hospitality has been great here."



Reacting to the mantra fo the meeting, another delegate Dr Priyanto Rohmattullah from Indonesia said, "It is a very good message to the G-20 members for sure and of course for the other people as well. That is a good thing. In Indonesia also, we have a similar thing.

Taking about G-20 he said,"This is a good start for India as it is presiding the G-20. We as an indonesia delegation raise some issue like climate change and address for life getting better."

Taking about Bhopal's weather he said, "This is my first time in Bhopal. Although I have been in India for three times but this is my first visit to Bhopal. My first impression is that Bhopal is more clean in comparison of New Delhi as far as I know."

A delegate from Srilanka, Tanuja said, "I am really glad to be part of this event. It will be a very new experience for us. India has been a big brother of Sri Lanka that they will be a voice of south cooperation so we can learn a lot."

"As a srilankan delegate, I will learn a lot from this event and I can share my experience to develop my country when I go back to srilanka," She added.

Taking about the mantra, she said, "It should be happen. We are living as a global village. India being a big brother of sri lanka and other asian countries. So they should pass this message to the world. I think the theme is a really nice and it should be." (ANI)

