Foreign devotees urged not to visit Iskcon Mathura due to coronavirus scare

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Vrindavan Iskcon Temple in Mathura has requested foreign devotees to not visit the temple for the next two months.

Saurabh Das, Public Relations Officer of the temple told ANI: "Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, we've requested foreign devotees not to visit the temple for the next two months."

Foreign devotees would have to produce a medical certificate before authorities for visiting the temple, he added.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday confirmed that 29 had so far tested positive for coronavirus in the country.

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus last year over 3200 have been killed across the world. (ANI)