Foreign envoys call on J&K Chief Justice Gita Mittal

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The second batch of foreign delegates met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal here on Thursday and raised concern over internet restrictions that were imposed post the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to the region.

According to informed sources, when the envoys asked whether internet restrictions created any obstacle in the judicial working in the region, the Chief Justice said, "The internet was not restricted for a single day," and that she herself has done various video conferences during that period.

Justice Mittal also told the foreign envoys about her focus on access to justice for all. She noted that the judicial system in Jammu and Kashmir has further started incorporating ideas of reforms from various countries, especially juvenile justice, women's rights, and legal aid systems, the sources added.

Earlier today, the foreign delegates also held talks with Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

Lieutenant Governor Murmu hosted a luncheon for the visiting diplomats and gave details of the future roadmap of the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Subrahmanyam told the delegation that panchayat elections have been announced in the region and preparations have begun in full swing.

The envoys also held a meeting with the Chief Secretary Subrahmanyam and senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir administration. The batch includes envoys from Germany, Canada, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan, Austria, Uzbekistan, Poland, as well as of the European Union.

The envoys visited Srinagar yesterday and met Kashmiri traders, businesswomen, and entrepreneurs and discussed various issues related to trade and tourism. The delegation also met civil society members, sportspersons and many youths. (ANI)

