Chief Minister Pramod Sawant delivering speech at the inauguration of VG-GES 2019. Photo/ANI
Foreign Investors trade proposals will be cleared within 30 days: CM Sawant

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:31 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the business and trade proposals of foreign investors will be cleared in just 30 days in Goa.
Sawant was addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the Vibrant Goa-Global Expo and Summit (VG-GES) 2019 held at the SP Mukherjee stadium in Goa in which over 500 international delegates attended the first edition.
Sawant said: "We are putting in place a single-window system for clearances of business proposals through the Investment Promotion Board of Goa I can assure our international delegates who seek to invest in Goa, that your proposal will be cleared within 30 days."
The key objective behind holding the Vibrant Goa global summit was to boost business and investments in the state of Goa. "The holding of the event is actually a culmination of our late Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar's dream of attracting new business to Goa through an international event," Sawant said.
"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured Goa to fund the tourism-related project. Goa has all the parameters required to attract the investment in all the sectors," he added.
Sawant also said that the Vibrant Goa movement was in sync with Prime Minister Modi's New India movement which included components like the 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' programmes among others.
Identifying the sectors of hospitality, information technology, education and the agro-based industry as the key areas of growth in Goa, Sawant explained how the revised IT policy of the state was focusing on creating 10,000 new jobs in the state. The chief minister also mentioned how the state's new start-up policy would grant Rs 10 lakhs for every selected proposal.
The memorandum of understandings (MOUs) was also signed between the Vibrant Goa teams and chambers of commerce from across the world. The Indo-American business council, Malaysian Indian Business council, Indo-Canada Business council, Indian Business council of Qatar, Nepal chamber of commerce, Business Club of France and the Bhutan chamber of commerce were some of the participating delegations.
Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane, IT Minister Jennifer Monserrate and other dignitaries were also present at the function. (ANI)

