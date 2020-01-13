Foreign ministers of Maldives, Czech, Latvia to arrive today to participate in Raisina this week

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Raisina Dialogue 2020, the fifth edition of the annual geo-political and geo-economic summit, which is set to begin here on January 14, will witness the participation of foreign ministers from 13 countries, including Russia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Latvia and the Czech Republic.

Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will arrive here this afternoon and also attend the inaugural session of the three-day mega-event on Tuesday.

The visiting dignitary will address the ministerial session of the Dialogue on Wednesday and is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before emplaning for his country the next day.

Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics who is set to arrive in the national capital this morning will lay a wreath at Rajghat in the afternoon.

Rinkevics is scheduled to attend a roundtable meeting with members of the Doctor Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation at the Constitution Club of India and hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before participating in the inaugural session of the Dialogue tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Rinkevics will participate in the penal debate on Competing Nationalism Universal Norms: Street Power in 21st Century Diplomacy and attend a meeting with the Chairman of Lok Sabha External Affairs Committee. He will also pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Modi before departing for his country on Thursday.

The foreign minister from Czech Republic Tomas Petricek is also arriving here today. He is set to attend an Indo-Czech Business Forum at India Habitat Centre and personally meet Minister of State (Civil Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs) Hardeep Singh Puri prior to attending the inaugural session of the awaited Dialogue tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the dignitary is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal before addressing the event. Petricek will also meet the Prime Minister on the same day before emplaning for his country.

The three-day event is set to see the participation of over 180 delegates from 105 countries. In all, the conference themed '21@20: Navigating the Alpha Century' will witness 116 speakers according to Observer Research Foundation (ORF), which is co-hosted the event along with the External affairs ministry.

Besides, hosts' Jaishankar, the other foreign ministers participating in the conference this year are from Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Rwanda and Tanzania.

In addition, Secretary-General of Commonwealth to India Patricia Scotland will also attend the Raisina 2020 on Tuesday. She will visit the headquarters of the International Solar Alliance and Energy Research Institute in Gurugram on Wednesday. After calling on the Prime Minister later on the same day, the dignitary will emplane for Gujarat to attend a two-day event before departing for her country on Sunday.

The annual event will further witness the participation of many Deputy Foreign Ministers, former Prime Ministers, former Presidents, National Security Advisors, military chiefs and other high-level policy-makers, scholars and officials.

The valedictory address will be delivered by Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Union, Josep Borrell. (ANI)