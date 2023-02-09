Foreign national found dead in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): A foreign national was found dead in his house at Kullu's Nasogi on Tuesday, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Hans Peter Wuthrich a Swiss national who married a local woman namely Renu Bala in the year 2003 and was left alone at village Nasogi, Investigation officer ASI Girdhari Lal said.

Manali Police Station on Tuesday received a call about the death of a foreign national after which ASI Girdhari Lal, the Investigation officer, rushed to the incident spot.



Hans Peter Wuthrich's caretaker, Lata Devi said the deceased was a patient of respiratory disease and was undergoing treatment.

Earlier on January 11, Hans Peter Wuthrich was admitted to Manali's Mission Hospital and was discharged from the hospital on January 21 after being admitted to ICU for 10 days.

According to the Kullu district police, there is no evidence of any foul play and the body of the deceased has been kept in a mortuary at CH Manali.

Therefore, proceeding under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been conducted.

Further investigation is underway.


