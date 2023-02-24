Foreign, NRI, OCI candidates can also apply for CUET (UG) - 2023: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Chairman of the University Grants Commission M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that foreign candidates, NRI, and OCI candidates could also apply for CUET (UG) - 2023 and they can also appear in any of the 24 cities outside India as per details given on CUET website.

Speaking to ANI, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that Foreign candidates, NRI, and OCI candidates can also apply for CUET (UG) - 2023 and they can also appear in any of the 24 cities outside India as per details given on the CUET website. However, all Foreign candidates, NRI, and OCI candidates are advised to visit the website of the University / Institution / Organization where admission is sought and go through their relevant Guidelines in this regard and be guided accordingly."

"UGC also has informed all the universities through "Guidelines for Admission and Supernumerary seats of International Students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes in Higher Educational Institutions in India" dated September 30 2022 that Higher Education Institutions may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting international students. No need to use the CUET score. The seats for foreign nationals in UG and PG programs are 25 per cent supernumerary seats. In Ph.D. program, each faculty member can take 2 additional students over and above the limit prescribed by UGC," he added.



UGC Chairman further told ANI that Admissions to all Undergraduate Programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2023, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), NonCollegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and Foreign Nationals.

"In the online Application Form of CUET (UG) - 2023, candidates need to select Nationality in the dropdown either Indian, OCI, NRI or Foreign. Moreover, to facilitate the Foreign, OCI and NRI Candidates, CUET (UG) - 2023 will also be conducted in 24 cities outside India as per details given on the CUET website" he added

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (UG) - 2023, he/she may contact the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam," UGC said

UGC Further added that The University / Organization / Institution may have different policies regarding admission for Foreign Candidates, NRI Candidates and OCI candidates. These candidates must check the policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, preferences etc. of the respective University / Institution / Organization website. (ANI)

