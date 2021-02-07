Foreign powers planning to attack India's identity associated with tea: PM Modi

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): Noting that people are trying to "defame" India at the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's identity associated with the tea.

Speaking at an event in Sonitpur's Dhekiajuli, Prime Minister Modi said, "People who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they are not sparing even Indian tea... Some documents have come up revealing that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's identity associated with tea. Will you accept this attack?"

"We must answer everyone who has decided to ruin the image of our tea and everyone who supports such conspiracies. India will not let these conspiracies win," he added.

Underlining that 55 lakh people from Assam have already taken medical help from the Health and Wellness Centres, PM Modi said it is his dream to ensure that every state has at least one medical college and one technical college that teaches in the mother tongue.

"Over 55 lakh people from Assam have already taken medical help from the Health and Wellness Centres that are being opened in all corners of the state. India has experienced its healthcare sensitivity during COVID pandemic. Our vaccination drive is being praised the world over," he said.

"As the country is turning 75 years old, I have a dream to ensure that every state has at least 1 medical college and 1 technical college that teaches in the mother tongue," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that nearly 1.5 lakh poor people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Assam.

This came after he laid the foundation stones of medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo with an aim to boost Assam's health infrastructure. He also launched the 'Asom Mala' programme to boost the state's road infrastructure.

Further talking about the initiatives taken by the government, he said, "The government has also decided that in over 600 districts pan-India, integrated labs will be built. People from small towns and rural areas will benefit the most, as they will not have to travel long-distances for basic medical tests."

"Till 2016, Assam had only nearly 725 MBBS seats. These new medical colleges would add 1,600 new MBBS doctors every year to Assam after they start functioning," PM Modi added. (ANI)