Foreign returned persons, their contacts must undergo 14-day home isolation: Delhi Govt

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Foreign returned persons staying in the national capital since March 1 and their contacts will have to comply with the directions of mandatory home quarantine for 14 days, else legal action would be initiated against them, the Delhi government said on Sunday.

A statement from the government said, "35,000 foreign-returned persons staying in Delhi since March 1 and their contacts shall comply with directions of 14-day home quarantine. Any person found disobeying directions shall be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment or fine or both."

"Persons who have been diagnosed as infected with COVID-19 shall mandatorily remain in isolation facility of the hospitals and shall leave the premises only after being discharged by the treating doctor," the government said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown in the city till March 31.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday confirmed 396 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals.

"A total number of #Coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported. (ANI)

