Harsha Vardhan Shringla met Secretary of State of Seychelles, Barry Faure (Photo tweeted by MEA Spokesperson)
Foreign Secretary meets visiting Secretary of State of Seychelles

ANI | Updated: Mar 20, 2020 06:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan Shringla on Thursday met Secretary of State of Seychelles Barry Faure and discussed the "excellent state" of all-round bilateral ties between the two countries.
"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met visiting Secretary of State of Seychelles @BarryFaure today and discussed the excellent state of all-round bilateral ties between the two countries and support to Seychelles in dealing with the #COVID19 health emergency," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. (ANI)

