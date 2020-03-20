Foreign Secretary meets visiting Secretary of State of Seychelles

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan Shringla on Thursday met Secretary of State of Seychelles Barry Faure and discussed the "excellent state" of all-round bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met visiting Secretary of State of Seychelles @BarryFaure today and discussed the excellent state of all-round bilateral ties between the two countries and support to Seychelles in dealing with the #COVID19 health emergency," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. (ANI)

