Foreign Secy meets UAE ambassador, discusses new avenues for strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna and discussed future steps on consolidating bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in new areas between the two countries, an official said.

"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Ambassador @drahmedalbanna of #UAE. FS expressed happiness at the strong and growing bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed next steps to consolidate our ties and seek partnership in new areas," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Qatar has temporarily banned the entry of people arriving from 15 countries, including India, Pakistan, and China. In an advisory, Qatar's government communications office also denied "all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors."

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Friday said an Indian national is among 15 new cases of the deadly coronavirus in the Middle East country. (ANI)