Foreign visits by BJP leaders removed doubts, provide perspective on Kashmir: Chauthaiwale

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The BJP leaders sought to reach out to foreign countries after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and have been able largely successful in dispelling any misgivings on the issue, says Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of BJP's Foreign Affairs Department.

Chauthaiwale, who is one of the architects of 'Howdy Modi' event during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, said most countries understood India's position on the issue.

"Article 370 was discussed and we made an attempt to dispel the misgivings on Kashmir. We were reasonably successful in doing so," he said.

Delegations of BJP leaders have visited foreign countries to provide an Indian perspective in view of the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

They have interacted with diplomats, political leaders, intelligentsia, diaspora and the local community during these visits. The countries visited include the US and China.

At some places during seminars and events, Article 370 did not come up for discussion.

Speaking on protests outside the 'Howdy Modi' event, Chauthaiwale said the US is a democratic country and anyone can hold demonstrations.

"Separatists and Pakistan collaborate for the protests as we can make that from their slogans. As far as they are within the law, they can do whatever they want. Local law agencies were helpful, though," he said.

Chauthaiwale did not respond to queries on Prime Minister Manmohan Singh being invited to the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor.

A BJP leader said that the party delegations will visit more countries. "We believe the whole world is now resigned to the fact that Kashmir is ours and they (Pakistan) need not interfere. The message has gone to everyone," he said. (ANI)

