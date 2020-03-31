Foreigner stranded in Kerala amid lockdown makes inspirational YouTube videos

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): When many people who are stranded in different parts of India are trying desperately to get back home, here is a foreigner--a travel vlogger--who is in home quarantine in Kerala using his time to clean his surroundings and making music videos out of it on YouTube.

Through his videos in his channel Back2Life, he sends out a message 'home is where you are'.

Nikolay Timoshchuk Jr, a Ukrainian settled in the US who quit his job as a school teacher to be a travel vlogger, had come to Kerala a few months back. He was stuck after the nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25.

"I am having a great time as much as I possibly can. I am cleaning outside, doing push-ups, yoga, and working out as well as trying to get more flexible. I am also eating healthy food. There is always a negative mind that tries to overpower you because I am stuck in a house all by myself with no human interaction," said Nikolay who has started a question-answer session on his YouTube channel.

But he believed that life keeps on going and one must move constantly with it. "You have to keep on moving and life will take care of itself as long as you have positive thoughts. Daily I pray for you all," the vlogger added.

In a bid to contain COVID-19 spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a nationwide 21-day lockdown which started from March 25. He urged people to stay home and maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the country due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday. There are 1117 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

