Foreigner using banned satellite phone in Uttarakhand's district, arrested by police

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Recently a foreign national was apprehended by the state police near Govindghat police station of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district for using a satellite phone, banned by the Indian government, officials said on Wednesday.

As per reports, the jailed foreigner, identified as Fergus Iain Mcleod is a national of the British Indian Ocean Territory and a senior executive of Saudi Aramco, who travelled to the valley of flowers and used an unauthorised satellite phone here.

The banned satellite phone used by the foreigner belongs to the Thuraya company, involved in making satellite phones.



Notably, the Thuraya satellite phones are banned within the Indian territory under the Indian Telegraph Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

A notification on the website of the Department of Telecommunications says, "Satellite phones are permitted: (i) With specific permission/ NOC from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India; or (ii) As provisioned by M/s BSNL in accordance with the license granted to M/s BSNL for provision and operation of satellite-based service using Gateway installed in India."

Chamoli Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) told ANI that information was received late on July 10, this year that a foreign national has gone to visit the Valley of Flowers and a banned satellite phone has been used by him. Following the searches in Ghangaria, Pulna and Govindghat, the foreign national, namely, Fergus Iain Mcleod was arrested.

Fergus Mcleod was arrested in July and later released under sections of the Indian Telegraph Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

The police are investigating the matter and further information is awaited. (ANI)

