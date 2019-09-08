Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi gets NABL Accreditation

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Forensic Science Laboratory located in sector 14 Rohini area got accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on Sunday.

A press note from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said, "Delhi Forensic Laboratory gets NABL Accredited. Deepa Verma, Director (FSL) states Delhi laboratory is engaged in the forensic examination of the exhibits of Chemistry/Toxicology, Biology/DNA finger printing, General Physics/Voice analysis, Ballistics, Photo, Documents, Forensic Psychology and Computer Forensic for Delhi Police, and cases referred by Government. of NCT of Delhi, attached ministries/departments of Government. of India/PSUs, courts of law and public agencies of Delhi."

"Our Divisions are following the internationally approved norms and specific testing procedures and provide the best scientific reports to Law Enforcement Agencies," Verma said.

The press note further said, "RK Solanki, Lead Assessor of NABL team, along with highly knowledgeable assessors from Central Forensic, State Laboratories, and Universities, appreciated the infrastructure and procedure which is being followed in the laboratory. They praised the methods, techniques and modus operandi being used in Delhi Forensic Laboratory."

"Lab audit was conducted in presence of Srinarain Assistant Director, Sanjiv Gupta Incharge Crime Scene Management Division, Anurag Sharma Assistant Director, Dr. Virendra Singh Assistant Director, VR Anand Assistant Director, DS Paliwal, Assistant. Director and other officers of the laboratory," the press note said. (ANI)

