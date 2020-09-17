Forensic team to submit final medical opinion in SSR death case to CBI next week, says AIIMS forensic head

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], 17 September (ANI): The Forensic Board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will share its final medical opinion with the Central Board of Investigation (CBI), next week in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"We are in process of perusal of case after due medical board meeting and subsequent meeting with CBI, a medical board opinion will be given to CBI next week. I hope it will be total conclusive without any confusion or doubts. Reports can't be shared since subjudice," (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS told ANI on Thursday

"The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) findings and CBI investigation findings have to be understood before final medical opinion," said Dr Gupta who is also the chairman of the medical broad formed in Rajput's death case.



On 7 September, ANI reported that AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death.

Last week, the CBI today took a special three-member team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS at Rajput's Mumbai home for forensic examination and further investigation.

Recently, actor Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the alleged case of drug dealing.

It may be noted that previously AIIMS forensic team led by Dr Gupta had presented their medico-legal opinion in many high profile cases like the Sheena Bora case and the Sunanda Pushkar case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

