Forest department captures leopard, shifts to state zoo in Assam's Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A leopard was captured by the forest department officials near a human habitat in the city's Maligaon area on Wednesday night.

The Maligaon area was under panic after the leopard injured a boy who later died.

The leopard was later brought to the rescue centre of Assam State Zoo.

Pankaj Kalita forest department ranger of Kamrup East Division (Guwahati range) said, "It had injured a boy who later died. We set up a trap and caught it." (ANI)

