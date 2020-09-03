Forest Department officials capture leopard in Guwahati 's Maligaon

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): A leopard was captured by Forest Department officials in Guwahati's Maligaon area on Wednesday night.

The leopard had attacked and injured local residents and cattle in recent past after which the forest department had set up a cage trap to capture it.

Pankaj Kalita, Forest Department Ranger of Kamrup East Division (Guwahati Range) said locals had informed them that there are more leopards in the area but their numbers were not known.

"We had captured a leopard on August 25 as well. The locals of the area help the Forest Department," he said. (ANI)

