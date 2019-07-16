Forest dept officials rescue leopard cub from Uttarakhand village

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): A leopard cub was rescued from inside a house here by Forest Department officials on Monday night from the Pande Gaon village in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

The leopard cub was inside a house in the Vivekananda Colony where it stayed hidden till the night.

The officials from the Forest Department reached the location in the afternoon and the rescue operation continued till midnight to rescue the leopard cub.

Hrithik Verma, resident said, "I was inside the house with my Aunt when we heard the growling cry of the cub around 1 pm in the afternoon, we came outside and saw that a cub is hiding behind the stairs. We got very scared and informed the forest department immediately."

Dinesh Joshi, Forest Department official said, "We got the information around 1 pm but this area is densely populated so we didn't rescue him in the afternoon and waited till dawn. The cub is around 8 to 9 months old and is healthy now. He ran in the same direction from where it came."

To ensure the safety of villagers officials used net, cages and wooden slabs to block the passages to other residential areas. And after an intensive rescue operation, the cub was rescued. (ANI)

