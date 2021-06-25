Forest dept staff, locals clear two tonnes of plastic waste from Kabini backwaters in Karnataka

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): In a move to protect the environment, forest department staff and local residents cleared two tonnes of plastic waste from Kabini backwaters near Mysuru.

While speaking to reporters, Assistant Conservator Forest (ACF) SP Mahadev said, "During this drive, medical waste, garbage, plastic and used shoes were found. This waste collection drive was carried out for the second time this year by the forest officials along with local resort owners and villagers."

"Plastic waste poses a threat to the wild animals in these backwaters. Kabini Dam which is near HD Kote is witnessing heavy inflow following the rains in the areas like Wayanad in Kerala. The flood waters are also carrying the waste along with plastic. The plastic was collected from the Udhpur anti-poaching camp to Mastigudi Sunset Point of Kabini backwater which is a 6-kilometre long stretch," Mahadev said.



The forest officer said, "The plastic waste is creating many problems in the backwaters. If we don't clear this plastic, it can create problems for animals as well as natural resources of the forest."

Mysore City Corporation along with Namma Mysore Foundation and locals earlier on Tuesday decided to start this clean-up drive and aimed to recycle plastic which is found here in backwaters to make furniture.

Local villagers and forest department officials together were seen collecting two tonnes of plastic waste.(ANI)

